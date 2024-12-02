This evening, Monday, December 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the St Augustine City Commission will meet for its organizational meeting in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located ground level off the courtyard at 75 King Street. Historic City News readers will want to arrive early for tonight’s abbreviated meeting and ceremony. Photographs are planned for new members and group photos that will be distributed to the media throughout the coming two years.

One newly elected city commissioner, Jon DePreter, will take the oath of office accompanied by two returning commissioners, Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline and Commissioner Barbara Blonder. DePreter and Blonder are beginning new 4-year terms (term: 2024-2028) while the mayor must be elected every two years (term: 2024-2026).

Once the new commission is seated, it will conduct a brief meeting to select a vice mayor and consider the resolution which establishes the commission’s operating policies, rules, and procedures.

The reorganized commission will not hold its first regular business meeting until next Monday, December 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. This will be the only regular meeting of the St Augustine City Commission in December of this year. The regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Mondays each month will resume in January, 2025.













