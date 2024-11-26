Historic City News readers are in for a treat Friday, December 6th as park staff and volunteers bring to life the events on the evening of June 25, 1740, when the continued existence of St Augustine was in doubt. During Castillo by Candlelight: Enemy at the Gates, participants will be on the front line during this 40-minute living history tour at the authentic location of the conflict between St Augustine residents and British forces.

Built by the Spanish in St Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections.

“Imagine the British arrived in St Augustine two weeks ago and have been bombarding the fort for several days. The psychological impact is severe and there is real danger that the town will run out of provisions,” Park Ranger Kristine Brunsman told local Historic City News reporters today. “Under the cloak of darkness, follow in the footsteps of Spanish civilians before the attack on nearby Fort Mose, where British soldiers are encamped. Taste the danger of siege history, as acrid smoke swirls and cannons boom from the top of the Castillo.”

During this time in the City’s history, the Spanish desperately need a victory to survive. British forces from Georgia led by General James Oglethorpe laid siege and were poised to run the Spanish from the Ancient City. Citizens terrified about the possibility of losing their homes clung to the hope that the Spanish forces would strike a blow from the Castillo de San Marcos that would send the British invaders away.

Advance tickets must be purchased online at http://www.recreation.gov.

Search “Castillo de San Marcos Tours” and click on “Enemy at the Gates.” Day-of event tickets must be purchased in-person at the Castillo. Tours begin every 15 minutes from 6:45 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Space is limited.

Ticket prices are $15 per adult (ages 16 and older), $5 per youth (ages 6-15), and $1 per child 5 and under. Food and beverages are not permitted inside the fort.

Guides will have lanterns to illuminate inside the fort but be aware of uneven surfaces. Expect sudden loud blasts of cannon fire that occur throughout the night. The smell of campfires and black powder will be present.

Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to tour time. Expect heavy traffic and limited parking. Late arrivals may not be accommodated due to tour capacity. Parking fees at the main fort lot will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Parking is also available at the City Parking Garage or in metered spaces on the street.

For updates, please check the park website at http://www.nps.gov/casa

The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage.














