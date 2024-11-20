Today Historic City News readers looked forward optimistically as our newly elected St Johns County Commissioners were sworn into office. Commissioner Christian Whitehurst (R-District 1) was returned to his seat for a second term. Freshman Commissioner Clay Murphy (R-District 3) and Ann Taylor (R-District 5) begin their first four-year terms this morning.

Krista Joseph (R-District 4) was selected to serve as chairman of the new Board and newly elected member Clay Murphy (R-District 3) will serve as vice chairman for the year ahead. The term of office of Commissioner Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) expires in 2026.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners is a group of five elected politically partisan officials collectively charged with administering county government. The commission acts as the executive of the local government, levying local taxes, managing county governmental institutions such as the Sheriff’s Office, Public Health oversight, building code enforcement, and Public Works. They serve four-year terms.

Commissioners meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month except on the first Tuesday of January and the first Tuesday of July. Regular meetings are open to the public and scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. in the County Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

Agendas are available online through a link to the Clerk of Circuit Court, as well as a historical record of past agendas for regular, special and emergency meetings since January 19, 2016.














