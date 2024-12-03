Historic City News readers are invited to enjoy the many different activities planned for Christmas as presented by the St Johns Cultural Council and its member artists during the month of December. As we begin our Silver Anniversary of publication in historic St Augustine and St Johns County, we ask that you consider a small donation to our tax exempt, non-profit organization. Donations to Historic City News determine our budget to keep you informed, as we have over the past 25 years since March 18, 2000.

A Classic Theatre presents: It’s a Wonderful Life

Friday, December 6th & 13th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 7th & 14th at 4 PM

Sunday, December 8th & 15th at 2 PM

Experience a refreshing break from the tech-centric world as this beloved holiday classic is retold in a live 1940s radio broadcast. Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.AClassicTheatre.org

State of the Arts Grant Awards and Holiday Open House

Tuesday, December 10th at 5 PM

Enjoy light refreshments and a festive atmosphere at The Waterworks. A short ceremony will honor this year’s recipients of the St. Johns Cultural Council’s State of the Arts grants followed by a program of holiday musical entertainment. RSVP here.

Christmas with Mrs. Flagler

Thursday, December 12th at 7 PM

Dianne Jacoby plays the elegant Mary Lily Kenan Flagler, wife of empire builder Henry Morrison Flagler, and invites you to a lighthearted Christmas performance packed with historical facts brought to you by the St. Johns County Public Library – Main Branch. RSVP at www.sjcpls.org

History in the Shadow Tower:

World War II and St. Augustine presented by the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

Thursday, December 19th at 6:30 PM

To celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Lighthouse tower, journalist and author Eliot Kleinberg leads a lecture that explores the changes to Florida with America’s entry in World War II. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.StAugustineLighthouse.org/Events

An Irish Christmas presented by Derek Coghlan

Friday, December 20th at 7 PM

An irreverent yet nostalgic look at an Irish Christmas featuring the eccentricity of family, and the bonkers nature of Irish Christmas traditions. Tickets are $25 at https://historiccoastculture.com/event/an-irish-christmas-presented-by-derek-coghlan/

Gretchen Peters: Live from the Waterworks, a Gamble Rogers Concert Series

Saturday, December 21st at 7 PM

The St. Johns Cultural Council and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival present Gretchen Peters and Frank Douglas. Tickets start at $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gretchen-peters-live-from-the-waterworks-in-st-augustine-tickets-956519634977

Enchanting Christmas Tales

Sunday, December 22nd at 2 PM

The Tale Tellers of St. Augustine give the gift of stories to enhance your magical holiday season. Tickets are $10 on www.TaleTellers.org

Find more information at HistoricCoastCulture.com or call 904-808-7330 or e-mail addressed to Info@HistoricCoastCulture.com














