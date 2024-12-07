Historic City News readers are invited to celebrate the holiday season this morning at St. Augustine’s annual Christmas Parade featuring Santa Claus and some of the local community’s merriest participants.

The Christmas Parade starts at the Shrine of Our Lady de La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios located at 27 Ocean Avenue at 9:00 a.m., and ends at the Visitor Information Center at 10 West Castillo Drive about 10:30 a.m.

“Our readers will find prime watching places along the west side of San Marco Avenue, turning right onto Cathedral Place, and then right again onto Cordova Street,” founding editor Michael Gold reported. “The celebration continues throughout historic downtown St Augustine as it has since I was a boy growing up here.”

According to a recent press release, after the parade concludes, Santa will stop by the Plaza de la Constitución and will pose for photos with kids of all ages.

Christmas Parade Route, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 | 9:00 a.m to 10:30 a.m.

St. Augustine’s 67th Annual Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday season with floats, festive decorations, and a Santa sack full of fun.

Holiday season decorations adorn all the entries, and even Santa joins in the spectacle, as visitors and locals line the Historic District’s streets to watch the procession.

Local organizations and neighborhoods join with cars, dogs, floats, and costumed, holiday-themed marchers — making it one of the largest parades in Northeast Florida.

Traffic Interruptions during the parade: Starting at 8:15 a.m., vehicular traffic will be prohibited on

San Marco Avenue, south of May Street

South Castillo Drive/Avenida Menendez

Cathedral Place

Cordova Street, north of King Street

Admission for the parade is free as is the seasonal Park and Ride Shuttle starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2024.













