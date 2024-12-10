The St Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum announced to local Historic City News reporters today that Jason Titcomb has been named the new Interim Executive Director. Titcomb succeeds previous Executive Director Amy Craft Klassen.

Jason Titcomb has been with the St Augustine Lighthouse since 2014, most recently as Director of Curatorial Affairs. With extensive experience in archaeology, conservation, environmental education and exhibit curation, he has dedicated his career to preserving and interpreting the past.

“I am so delighted Jason agreed to accept this opportunity to be our Interim Executive Director,” Kevin Sweeny, President of the Board or Trustees said. “He assumes leadership at a key point in our Lighthouse’s history as we are currently celebrating our 150th birthday and are expanding our audience across the United States and around the world.”

According to a press release on today’s appointment, the Lighthouse said that Titcomb’s work has been marked by collaborative research and public programs that have enhanced conservation practices and broadened educational outreach. During his tenure, he has led improvements of the museum collections department that assisted in the museum achieving accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

Titcomb says, “I’m deeply honored to be entrusted by the Board of Trustees to guide the Museum during this transitional period. I look forward to continued collaboration with such a dedicated and talented team. As we celebrate our momentous 150th anniversary, this year continues to be one of excitement—a truly great time to be part of this remarkable organization.”

Over the next year and a half, the Keepers’ House will undergo much-needed historic preservation work. This year also marks 25 years of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP), and the non-profit organization looks forward to celebrating this milestone and its achievements later in the year.

Sweeny added that Jason’s tenure at the museum, his business acumen, combined with his acute interest in history, will be instrumental in guiding the institution into its next chapter. The Board of Trustees, staff and community friends look forward to working beside him to make sure the Light always guides us home.

Titcomb brings a strong educational background and a core understanding of the organization’s mission and vision and the Board says that they look forward to his leadership with the organization. Stay tuned for more announcements as The St Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum continues to celebrate their 150th anniversary through October, 2025.













