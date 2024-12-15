Tyler Jarnagin reported to Historic City News reporters this week that state and local officials toured the office of the District 23 Medical Examiner in St Johns County to see several pressing needs requested to be filled in the region.

In attendance were Representatives Sam Greco and Kim Kendall along with Danielle Curbow, Legislative Aid for Florida Senator Tom Leek. A representative for State Attorney R J Larizza, St Johns County Sheriff Hardwick, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley, and Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, were also in attendance.

District 23 Medical Examiner, Dr Wendolyn Sneed, whose office performs autopsies on all unattended deaths where suspicious circumstances occur in St Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties, is requesting State appropriations for the design and engineering of a new facility built to meet the growing needs of the region.

Following a presentation at the County Administration Building, the delegation visited the current District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office facility to gain a firsthand understanding of its operations and challenges. “We’re like a well-kept secret,” Dr Sneed said, emphasizing the often overlooked yet critical functions of her office.

Dr Sneed provided a comprehensive overview of the office’s role in serving a population of over half a million across three counties. She emphasized the need for a facility that can support the projected regional population growth to 700,000 by 2050 and beyond.

The current 5,200-square-foot space was described as “bursting at the seams” by Dr Sneed. “The County is growing, the cases are increasing, and eventually, we will need to bring on more personnel,” Sneed explained. “We simply don’t have the space to accommodate them.”

One of the office’s most pressing needs is a dedicated radiographic room. “The amount of effort that goes into X-raying the cases we receive is incredible,” Dr Sneed said. “Having a dedicated space would enhance efficiency and allow us to fully X-ray every case of in increasing caseload, improving the quality of our work.”

The facility is also in need of comprehensive technological upgrades as well as improved ventilation.

The tour underscored the importance of state and local collaboration to address these challenges and ensure the Medical Examiner’s Office is equipped to serve the growing community. Despite the challenges, Dr Sneed praised her team’s dedication. “My staff is committed to bringing the best to St Johns, Putnam, and Flagler counties.”

In addition to her work as District 23 Medical Examiner, Dr Sneed is a member of the National Association of Medical Examiners, the Florida Association of Medical Examiners, and a dedicated educator. She continues to provide educational seminars on the dangers of opiates and other drugs throughout the region and across the country, reinforcing her commitment to public health and safety.













