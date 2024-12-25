Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah

Posted on By Historic City News

Historic City News wishes you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah.

The past year has brought so much to celebrate, and it was only possible because of the strength and determination of our faithful subscribers, support organizations, and nonprofits in the great state of Florida.

We hope this season is filled with celebration and excitement as we prepare for the new year ahead.

Michael Gold, Founding Editor

HISTORIC CITY NEWS

