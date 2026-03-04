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Restore Test Article

Restore Test Article

Historic City News
11/05/2026

This is a temporary test article created after the September 27, 2026 restore of historiccity.com. It verifies that WordPress can...

Ringhaver family donates $75 million to Mayo Clinic expansion

Ringhaver family donates $75 million to Mayo Clinic expansion

Historic City News
05/22/2026

On yesterday, CEO Kent Thielen reported to Historic City News that Paula and Randy Ringhaver, chairman and CEO of Ring...

St Augustine skyscraper to be high-roller hotel

St Augustine skyscraper to be high-roller hotel

Historic City News
04/14/2026

Last night, Historic City News readers observed as Christmas came early for St Augustine hotelier Kanti Patel when the St...

Coca-Cola Beverages unveils America250 Commemorative Cans ​

Coca-Cola Beverages unveils America250 Commemorative Cans ​

Historic City News
04/03/2026

Coke Florida has unveiled its limited-edition “America250 Coca-Cola cans” at its Jacksonville manufacturing facility on Thursday, April 2, 2026. ​...

Gordon J. Wilson named 2026 de Aviles Award recipient

Gordon J. Wilson named 2026 de Aviles Award recipient

Historic City News
03/27/2026

Historic City News was informed on Monday, February 9, 2026, that the St Augustine City Commission bestowed one of the...

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for North Beach Service Area

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for North Beach Service Area

Historic City News
03/12/2026

As a precaution, residents in the affected area should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth,...

Public carrying of firearms strictly prohibited in “sensitive locations”

Public carrying of firearms strictly prohibited in “sensitive locations”

Historic City News
03/11/2026

In St. Johns County, Historic City News readers need to understand that publicly carrying of firearms remains strictly prohibited in...

New horizons for the Seventh Circuit as open carry becomes reality

New horizons for the Seventh Circuit as open carry becomes reality

Historic City News
03/11/2026

For decades, the sight of a holstered handgun on a citizen’s hip was a rare occurrence for Historic City News...

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