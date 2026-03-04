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Community
Restore Test Article
This is a temporary test article created after the September 27, 2026 restore of historiccity.com. It verifies that WordPress can...
Community
Ringhaver family donates $75 million to Mayo Clinic expansion
On yesterday, CEO Kent Thielen reported to Historic City News that Paula and Randy Ringhaver, chairman and CEO of Ring...
Business
St Augustine skyscraper to be high-roller hotel
Last night, Historic City News readers observed as Christmas came early for St Augustine hotelier Kanti Patel when the St...
Business
Coca-Cola Beverages unveils America250 Commemorative Cans
Coke Florida has unveiled its limited-edition “America250 Coca-Cola cans” at its Jacksonville manufacturing facility on Thursday, April 2, 2026. ...
Community
Gordon J. Wilson named 2026 de Aviles Award recipient
Historic City News was informed on Monday, February 9, 2026, that the St Augustine City Commission bestowed one of the...
Public Safety
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for North Beach Service Area
As a precaution, residents in the affected area should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth,...
Public Safety
Public carrying of firearms strictly prohibited in “sensitive locations”
In St. Johns County, Historic City News readers need to understand that publicly carrying of firearms remains strictly prohibited in...
Public Safety
New horizons for the Seventh Circuit as open carry becomes reality
For decades, the sight of a holstered handgun on a citizen’s hip was a rare occurrence for Historic City News...