On February 17, 2025, several hundred anti-Trump protesters demonstrated at City Hall in St Augustine, Florida. On March 4, 2025, members of a Communist faction of the Democrat Party, which promotes continuing support for the Ukrainian war, held an additional demonstration in front of the Castillo de San Marcos. Most recently, on March 26, 2025, another anti-Trump event was held at the Castillo de San Marcos.

Each of these events received media coverage on major networks and Jacksonville television channels. The coverage was highly manipulated in support of the Communist cause and promoted congressional candidate Josh Weil, who is running in the April 1st special election for the 6th congressional seat recently vacated by Republican Micheal Waltz.

The balance of power in the United States House of Representatives is dangerously close. The races for the 1st and 6th Congressional District seats in Florida have state Republicans concerned — from Governor DeSantis down. There are reports that Democrats have raised 10 million dollars for Josh Weil’s campaign in the 6th District. The demonstrations and the favorable media exploitation raise the question, “What is the local Republican Executive Committee doing about the sizable protests in St Augustine?” The answer to that question is, “Nothing.”

St Augustine’s historic district has been the scene of political demonstrations going back to the civil rights era in the 1960s. With the advent of the Tea Party Movement in 2009, demonstrations, rallies, and protests have been prevalent in the historic district. Long after other Tea Parties failed nationally, the St Augustine Tea Party was the prominent grassroots political player in St Augustine, largely because they were not allied with any political party. Local Tea Party members were just not interested in participating in partisan politics.

However, that changed with their newly re-elected Board on July 11, 2023. The group’s focus shifted from Tea Party values and activities to Republican partisan politics. Within a month or two, their members stopped attending meetings. Failure to hold the required annual meeting, on July 9, 2024, sealed the fate of the St Augustine Tea Party.

The Town Criers Committee continued to function but at a reduced level. The source recruited for younger Town Crier committeemen was the open bi-monthly Tea Party meetings. Committee chair Lance Thate credits the cessation of Tea Party meetings for creating an “unopposed opportunity for street activity for the Marxist Left.”

Most recently, on March 26, 2025, another Communist, Democrat, anti-Trump, event was held at the Castillo de San Marcos. It was challenged by former St Augustine Tea Party members and elements of a 3% group. A Jeep flying a Gadsden Flag and a Trump Flag made numerous trips past the demonstrators.

“From my view inside the Jeep, we were completely outnumbered. I couldn’t even see our guys in the crowd. At one point, a Communist attacked the Jeep. He faked being hit after he stepped directly in front of my vehicle. I was barely moving as I had slowed to a near stop in an attempt to pick up a passenger,” said the Jeep driver in a statement. The protestor placed his hands on my hood and used his arms to push off. It may have looked like I hit him, but I didn’t. Others were coming towards the Jeep, so I just kept moving. I have seen this technique before. Shortly after Trump’s election in 2016, something similar happened at the Plaza. It could have been the same guy. We were outnumbered. I estimated the crowd to be about 100 plus. We had 6 people resisting. To those who were pushing back, the words Home of the Brave had meaning.”

A hostile crowd who pushed and shoved, often using the National Park Rangers to protect their rights, infiltrated the Historic District’s side streets. Doug Russo is a seasoned “Street Pastor” who resists the demands of entitled demonstrators. He attended and displayed great skill in dealing with the interlopers. There were a few tourists around who were very supportive.

Contributed Photo by Lance Thate













