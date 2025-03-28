Historic City News would like to join Guardians of American History in recommending Florida Senator Randy Fine for election to the United States House of Representatives for District 6.

The vacancy was created when President Donald Trump tapped Michael Waltz to become U.S. National Security Advisor.

Waltz resigned the position on January 20, 2025. The Free State of Florida scheduled a special election to replace him, with a primary on January 28 and the general election on Tuesday, April 1st.

Fine’s opponent, Josh Weil, 40, was raised by a single mother who was a “born-again Christian” but said he only found God “outside organized religion.” He later converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim woman from New York and moving to Florida. Weil said he “got a deep appreciation for the beauty of Islam and the message of the Quran” after visiting local mosques in the Central Florida area. He is now affiliated with the Islamic Center of Orlando.

This is the first major test for the Republican Party just two months after Donald Trump took office, a race for a solidly red seat in central Florida suddenly threatens to shrink the GOP majority in the House and embolden Democrats.

Fine, 50, raised in Lexington, Kentucky, is a Harvard graduate and a former gambling industry executive. He has represented the area east of Orlando since 2016, first in the Florida House of Representatives and then the state Senate. He is the sole Jewish Republican in the 160-member Florida Legislature.

In addition to the work Randy Fine has accomplished for the citizens of our state, he is the only candidate in this race to support restoring the Arlington National Cemetery Reconciliation Memorial. We support that commitment to our ancestors, nationally, as well as to the Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine in their commitment to restore our local memorial to 46-fallen St Johns County veterans.

Florida’s 6th congressional district is a congressional district located on the Eastern Florida Coast and stretches from south of Saint Augustine to South Daytona and inland to the southwest to the outskirts of Ocala, Leesburg and Sanford. It includes the city of Daytona Beach.













