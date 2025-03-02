Florida Highway Patrol Troop G Sergeant Justin Rountree reported three traffic fatalities already this morning to the local Historic City News office. The two motor vehicle accidents occurred in Flagler County and one was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Public Affairs Officer Sergeant Dylan L. Bryan did not release the names of the people involved, but reported that the first crash occurred on Sunday, March 2nd at 12:23:00 a.m. at SR-A1A Southbound and 9th Street South. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as a 54-year old man who resides in Palm Coast. However, his next-of-kin was yet to be officially notified. He was wearing a safety helmet.

A black motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-A1A, according to the report filed by Crash Investigator Corporal Sheffield. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to overtake an SUV on the left side. The front wheel of the motorcycle then struck the raised concrete center median, overturning multiple times and ejecting the driver from the motorcycle.

Homicide Investigator Corporal Richards added that the motorcycle came to final rest in the northbound lane of SR-A1A facing eastbound. The driver came to final rest in the center median north of the motorcycle He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the second motor vehicle accident, the driver of a four-door sedan was traveling westbound on CR-304. The driver of the vehicle, who was 18-years old and lived in Seville, FL, was wearing his seatbelt when he drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the left shoulder. According to the report filed by Crash Investigator Trooper T. E. White, The sedan crashed into the end of a concrete bridge railing.

The 17-year-old passenger lived in Pierson, FL. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash. According to Homicide Investigator Corporal R. Richards, he was not wearing his seat belt. At the time of this report, his next of Kin had not yet been notified, so further details have not been released to the press.

Flagler County Fire Rescue confirmed that both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were dead.













