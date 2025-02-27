Local Historic City News reporters will be on hand tomorrow morning, Thursday, February 27th, to observe when the County Attorney Advisory Review Committee meets to discuss applications from 16 area attorneys who have applied to fill the full-time position currently available at the helm of St Johns county’s legal department.

Readers and other members of the public are welcome to attend beginning at 9:00 AM inside the county auditorium of the St Johns County Administration Building at 500 San Sebastian View in St Augustine.

BE PREPARED: We have obtained a copy of the application forms from each prospect and have posted them on our public Facebook page. We recommend that you review the applications before attending tomorrow mornings meeting.

We will update this article as the hiring process continues to evolve.













