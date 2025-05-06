Daniel “Dan” Holiday, 89, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away April 27, 2025, at his residence. He was a native of Owls Head, New York, and resided in St. Augustine for over 65 years. Dan is survived by his wife, Candace Carroll of St Augustine, and daughter Elizabeth van Rensburg of Palatka.

He was the original sandal man, owning Dan Holiday Leather Shop for many years. Before his leather business, Dan opened and operated Café Collage on St. George Street.

Dan was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Ashlar Masonic Lodge for 65 years.

He lived at the original keeper’s house for the St. Augustine Lighthouse. He was an avid pilot, a founder as well as the first president of the St. Augustine Pilot Association. Dan loved to travel and visited many countries around the world, his favorite being South Africa.

A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 215 St. George Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11:30 am. A burial service with Masonic Rites will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 505 North Rodriguez Street St. Augustine, FL 32084 at 3:00 pm.

In place of flowers, donations can be made in Dan’s name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.













