Detective needs help solving homicide in West Augustine

Historic City News has learned that on Sunday afternoon, St Johns County deputies received a report that a silver 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck was parked on Poa Boy Farms Road in the area of CR-214 and the driver appeared to be dead.

According to a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, 39-year-old Everett Davon Thompson inside the vehicle. Thompson formerly lived in St Augustine and was now living in Jacksonville. He is believed to have traveled to the rural area in St Johns County from Jacksonville sometime between 8:00 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Crime Scene Technicians arrived and began processing the vehicle and surrounding area while Major Crimes Unit detectives began piecing together what had occurred.

Monday morning, the 23rd District Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the decedent. The preliminary findings indicated that the manner of Thompson’s death was homicide caused by gunshot trauma.

Sources say that Thompson recently rented the new truck bearing a Florida tag “KCTV95”.

Detective Jared Monie has asked for help from any Historic City News reader who may have information concerning this incident, the decedent’s recent whereabouts or activities involving the truck in the area where it was located. He can be reached by telephone at 904-687-8999 or by email to jmonie@sjso.org. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by providing information that leads to an arrest by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-245-TIPS.

