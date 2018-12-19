Join North Shores Improvement Association or renew for 2019

The North Shores Improvement Association was created by neighbors who wanted to improve the quality of life in the area south from South Ponte Vedra Beach to the St Augustine Inlet. Al Aldrich, president of the non-profit organization, says he is proud of the success that can be attributed to members of the Association since its founding 76-years ago.

Since that time, the Association has been successfully representing the community and advocating for residents, businesses and property owners on important issues affecting the north beaches when they came before county and state officials for a recommendation or legislative action.

“Our Community Center and Fire House, are part of the civic and recreational complex at Meadow Avenue and First Street,” Aldrich told local Historic City News reporters. “The property, owned by the Association, has a playground, tennis court, ball field, dog park, and community gardens, managed as North Shores Park by St Johns County Parks and Recreation Department.”

In 2018, North Shores Improvement Association demonstrated its leadership when it entered into alliance agreements with Vilano Action Network, A1A Multiuse Trail Community Action Group, Sea Turtle Soiree, and The Tour of Homes.

Now is the time to join the Association or to renew your membership for 2019 in order to be a part of our projects and to show your support for our facilities. You can find a membership application on their website.

Al Aldrich can be reached by telephone at 904.386.3456 or by e-mail to albert9445@gmail.com

