Local government offices closed for holidays

Solid waste collection schedule changed for December 25-26 only

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, and on Monday and Tuesday, December 31 and January 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

The solid waste schedule will be altered for December 25 and 26 with collections normally on Tuesday being moved to Wednesday and there being no yard waste collection on Wednesday, December 26. If a resident has a can or bag of yard waste at the curb, it will be collected with regular trash.

All collections return to their normal schedule on Thursday, December 27.

St. Johns County Christmas Holiday Office Hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, the Pet Center, the Property Appraiser’s Office, and the Tax Collector’s Office will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

All offices will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 26.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Tuesday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 29.

Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 26.

