Obituary: Jeffery Wilson Carroll

Deputy Sheriff Jeffery Wilson Carroll died Friday evening, December 14, 2018, in St Augustine. He was born September 5, 1971, and was 47-years-old.

Visitation for friends and family has been scheduled for Thursday evening at Craig Funeral Home, December 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A sheriff’s department spokesman says they, too, are mourning the loss of their deputy and thanked the public for their condolences. Many members of the local law enforcement community began wearing or displaying a shrouded badge this weekend, indicating that a law enforcement officer has passed.

Jeff was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 5, 1971, and graduated from Englewood High School in Jacksonville in 1990.

Jeff received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corp and then began his lifelong dream in law enforcement. Jeff began his law enforcement career as a Corrections Officer with UCI in Raiford, FL. He then transferred to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and served as a Correctional Officer and Bailiff. Jeff left JSO and began a career as a Director of a private security firm in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. Jeff returned to Jacksonville and obtained the rank of Sergeant with the Federal Reserve Bank. After obtaining his Florida State Law Enforcement Certification, Jeff was employed by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a patrolman, habitat conservation deputy, dive team member, mobile field force member, field training officer, detective in property crimes and his final position as a narcotics detective and most recently was assigned and certified with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Drug Task Force. Jeff received many awards and commendations for his selfless service Meritorious Service Award, Life Saving Award, and Sheriff’s Commendation award

Jeff was an amazing husband, father, “step-dad” (as he liked to refer to himself), son, brother, uncle, and friend. There is no other man I know that could drive 5 teenage girls and a backseat driving wife to New York and not only survive, but love every minute of it. He loved us all very much, and we love him more than words can express.

Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved son, Dalton R. Carroll and grandparents: Lester Lampp, Radford & Agnes Carroll

He is survived by his loving wife Kristin Carroll, 3 daughters: Madelyn Carroll, Megan Germany, Kylie Germany, parents: Ronald and Sandra Carroll, brother: Greg (Karen) Carroll, mother-in-law: Inez (Oliver) Jones, nieces: Kaley Carroll, Kara Carroll, Isabella DelleDonne, Ali Tasker, nephews: Daniel Page, Mason Page, Robbie Tasker, 2 brothers-in-law: Scott (Sandi) Roen, and Danny (Shea) Page, 2 sisters-in-law: Jena (Anthony) DelleDonne and Michelle (Carl) Graham, and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home, located at 1475 Old Dixie Highway in St Augustine, with private burial to follow at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road.

