St Johns school award winners named

Friday, the Florida Department of Education announced to Historic City News reporters the names of schools in St Johns County that have earned the “Five Star School Award” for the 2017-2018 school year. The award is bestowed upon schools that are committed to incorporating family and community members into the school environment to enhance student learning. Statewide, over 700 schools earned the recognition.

To earn Five Star School recognition, a school must show that it has achieved all the benchmarks and criteria in five categories – Community/Business Partnerships, Family Involvement, Volunteerism, Student Community Service and School Advisory Council. Schools must also earn a grade of “C” or above or a school improvement rating of “Maintaining” or “Commendable” for the year being recognized.

“It is an honor to recognize these schools with the Five Star School Award,” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart, herself a St Johns County resident. “As a former teacher and principal, I have seen firsthand the positive impact family and community involvement can have on the lives of students. When school leaders and educators engage the community, the result is higher academic achievement and more students prepared for future success.”

Below are the local area schools that received the Five Star School Award for the 2017-2018 school year.

Cunningham Creek Elementary School

Durbin Creek Elementary School

Julington Creek Elementary School

Ketterlinus Elementary School

Mill Creek Elementary School

Pacetti Bay Middle School PVPV/Rawlings Elementary School

R.B. Hunt Elementary School

Sebastian Middle School

Valley Ridge Academy

W.D. Hartley Elementary School

Wards Creek Elementary School

To view the entire list of schools awarded, please visit Five Star School Award.

