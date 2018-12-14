Will you resolve to serve the community this New Years

Now is the time for Historic City News readers to head the call to community service and show their spirit as the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners announce a variety of board and committee opportunities. If the idea of participating in your local government appeals to you, please apply for one of these available positions.

The volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding a myriad of topics including planning and zoning issues, arts, culture, and tourism matters, development projects, libraries, as well as facilities and programs for parks and recreation in St Johns County.

The following boards and committees are currently accepting applications:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (application deadline: December 28)

Recreation Advisory Board (application deadline: December 28)

Architectural Review Committee (application deadline: January 4)

Cultural Resource Review Board (application deadline: January 4)

Mid-Anastasia Design Review Board (application deadline: January 4)

North Coastal Design Review Board (application deadline: January 4)

South Anastasia Design Review Board (application deadline: January 25)

Fire Code Board of Appeals (application deadline: Open until filled)

Please visit the Appointed Boards and Committees webpage at www.sjcfl.us/Boards to view the requirements and duties of each board and committee or download an application. For more information, please contact the Board of County Commissioners office at 904.209.0300 or mlundquist@sjcfl.us

