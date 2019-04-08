Activities around town

Art Galleries and Special Museum Tours and Exhibits

Art and culture can be found on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast. For a complete list of special museum exhibits, art galleries shows, and other heritage cultural experiences, please visit www.HistoricCoastCulture.com

Wednesday, April 3

Memorial Presbyterian Church Annual Lenten Concert Series

Enjoy this organ concert performance by Rachael Cochran at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church. Admission is free. Donations requested. 32 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-829-6451www.memorialpcusa.org

Florida Humanities Speaker Series – Lighthouses of the Sunshine State

Take a trip through Florida as Brendan Burke explores more than 50 lighthouses along Florida’s coast at 5:30 p.m. at the Lightner Museum. Admission is free, reservations required. 75 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2874 www.lightnermuseum.org

Everyone Can Conserve: Pollinators

Join GTM Research Reserve and St. Johns County Parks and Recreation for this family friendly lecture from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Center. Admission is free. Register online. 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine 904-209-0335 http://bit.ly/2EW9dFk

Thursday- Sunday, April 4-7

ANA Inspiration Weekend at the Hall of Fame

Catch all the action from the women’s first major championship of the 2019 season at the World Golf Hall of Fame, open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m. General admission is $20.95. One World Golf Place, St. Augustine 904-940-4123 www.worldgolfhalloffame.org

Friday, April 5

First Friday Art Walk Recital

Visit the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine at 6 p.m. for the First Friday Art Walk Recital with Angela Massey on the flute and Susan Hoskins on the piano. There will be a free-will offering. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine 904-824-2806 www.thefirstparish.org

The Earls of Leicester Featuring Jerry Douglas at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m. Performance is at 8 p.m. Admission ranges from $38.50-$58.50. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367 www.pvconcerthall.com

First Friday Art Walk

Join Art Galleries of St. Augustine the first Friday of every month from 5-9 p.m. for new exhibits, refreshments and live music at many participating galleries. Tour maps are available at participating galleries or online. 832-779-2781 www.artgalleriesofstaugustine.org

Friday – Sunday, April 5-7

Rhythm & Ribs

Enjoy three days of live music, award-winning BBQ, craft beer, vendors, kids’ rides and more at Francis Field. The festival is Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 Sunday. 25 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-531-4696 www.rhythmandribs.net

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Enjoy performances by A Classic Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center. Admission is $30. 102 Martin Luther King Ave., St. Augustine 904-501-5093 www.aclassictheatre.org

Father of the Bride at the Limelight Theatre

Enjoy this comedy playing on stage at the Limelight Theatre Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$26. Showing through April 28. 11 Old Mission Ave., St. Augustine 904-825-1164 www.limelight-theatre.org

Saturday, April 6

Come All Ye Bold Heroes: The Evil Necessity

Join Florida Living History for this heritage event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Castillo de San Marcos, 1 S. Castillo Dr., and 7-8 p.m. at the City Gate, corner of Orange St. and St. George St., focusing on the role of the Royal Navy in British East Florida and the colonial port of St. Augustine during the American Revolution. General admission into the Castillo de San Marcos is $15. www.floridalivinghistory.org

Hop into Spring Festival

See the Easter bunny, participate in an egg hunt and enjoy other kids activities at this festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hall of Fame at the World Golf Village. Admission is free. One World Golf Place, St. Augustine www.jacksonvillebusinessconnections.com

Opening Celebration of the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop through Hastings

Join a celebration of the opening of a 20.8-mile multi-use recreational trail through the Tri-County Agricultural Area between Vermont Heights and Palatka. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be free activities that focus on the agricultural heritage of rural St. Johns County. 386-547-0395 https://bit.ly/2RUSjhw

Ancient City Brewing Totally Awesome 1980s Run

Join Ancient City Brewing for this 5K or 1.5-mile fun run at 5 p.m. and dress up as your favorite 1980s celebrity. The cost is $20 and $30. 3420 Agricultural Center Dr. #8, St. Augustine 904-429-9654 www.ancientcitybrewing.com

Gamble Rogers Music Festival Directors Concert

Watch the Gamble Rogers Music Festival directors perform at 7 p.m. at Lohman Auditorium. Admission is free. 9505 Oceanshore Blvd., St. Augustine www.gamblerogersfest.org

EMMA Concert Association Presents Siberian Virtuosi

Join EMMA Concert Association for Siberian Virtuosi at Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $40. 14 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-797-2800www.emmaconcerts.com

1964: The Tribute at The Amp

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performance is at 8 p.m. Admission ranges from $39.50-$54.50.1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-209-0367 www.theampsa.com

Sunday, April 7

St. Ambrose Spring Fair

Enjoy this spring festival from noon-4 p.m. with live music, food, games and more at St. Ambrose Church in Elkton. Admission and parking are free. 6070 Church Rd., Elkton 904-692-1366 www.saintambrose-church.org/page9.html

Less Than Jake with Guests Mest, Punchline and Kali Masi at The Amp Backyard Stage

Doors open at 5 p.m. Performance is at 6 p.m. Admission is $22 and $25. 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-209-0367 www.theampsa.com

We Three at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $28-$48. 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-209-0367 www.pvconcerthall.com