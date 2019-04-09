Arrest made in December murder of Jacksonville man

Historic City News reported when authorities found Jacksonville resident Everett Davon Thompson dead behind the wheel of a rented truck around 3:00 p.m. on December 23rd; and now, detectives say they believe 37-year-old Vermount James Anderson Jr. shot and killed Thompson during a meeting on Po Boy Farms Road, off CR-214.

In a press release on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said that during their investigation, detectives learned that Anderson owed money to Thompson. Detectives believe that Thompson traveled to St. Augustine the day he died to collect that money.

“According to documents related to the case, Anderson is alleged to have produced a firearm during the interaction between the two men. He fired one round through the open driver side door, striking the victim and causing his subsequent death,” the press release concluded.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Anderson Monday, while serving a warrant at 950 Bruen Street. He is charged with a single count of first-degree murder stemming from Thompson’s death. As of 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, he is being held without bond. He is scheduled for first appearance hearing before a judge later this morning at which time his bond may change.