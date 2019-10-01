Ashlar Lodge donates to therapy for children with special needs

Horse Play Therapy Center, whose facility is located on State Road 207 west of St Augustine, was presented a $6000.00 donation on Friday, September 27, 2019, to provide funds in support of therapy for children with special needs.

The generous donation from the men of Ashlar Lodge 98, Free and Accepted Masons in St Augustine, will benefit children with autism, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, brain injury, developmental coordination disorder, and Dysphagia, by providing them a warm and supportive environment in which they can achieve their highest goals.

The Center uses Hippotherapy, treatment with the help of horses, under the direction of specially trained physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists. The Center’s goal is to provide program participants a safe and caring environment where they can develop skills that improve their overall quality of life.

Receiving the check on behalf of Horse Play Therapy Center was Vicky Carregal, Director of the Center, assisted by Tori Kistler, and Captain, one of the therapy horses. Representing Ashlar Lodge were Bro. James Carrick, R.W. Christopher Cannan, Bro. William Roberts, and R.W. Oscar Patterson.

Contributed photo to Historic City News L to R: R.W. Oscar Patterson, Bro. William Roberts, Captain, Tori Kistler, Vicky Corregal, R.W. Christopher Cannan, Bro. James Carrick.