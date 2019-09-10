Beach will continue Commission meeting Tuesday evening

On September 9, 2019 the City of St Augustine Beach held a Special Budget Meeting and a Regular Commission Meeting, discussing and presenting issues like the budget, the Anastasia Island Environmental Stewardship Award, a franchise fee for solid waste haulers, and dog tag licenses.

Communications & Events Coordinator for the City of St. Augustine Beach, Cindy Walker, reported to Historic City News that the City held a special meeting on the fiscal year 2019 – 2020 budget. To review the budget, please visit: https://www.staugbch.com/citycommission/page/special-city-commission-budget-meeting-0

The Commission voted and passed a proposed millage cap of 2.5000, which is an increase from the current millage of 2.3992. The budget will be revised and presented for a final reading at a Special Budget Meeting on Monday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m.

In conjunction with the city commission, the Sustainability and Environmental Planning and Advisory Council presented Environmental Stewardship awards to “Captain of the Litter Gitter” Adam Morley, as well as Jean Dowdy, Bryanne Hamilton, and Bill Hamilton of Southern Horticulture.

“These awards recognize individuals and businesses that are working to protect the Island’s natural resources and enhance its ecosystem,” Mayor Undine George read in presenting the recognitions. “The objective of environmental stewardship is to reduce impacts on the environment, thereby protecting our natural resources through conservation and sustainable practices.”

Information available through the City stated that in order to be considered for recognition, nominees must demonstrate significant achievements through reducing environmental impacts, conserving resources, enhancing ecosystems, and restoring impacted natural resources.

Ordinance 19-10, a franchise fee for solid waste haulers effective November 1, 2019, was presented for a final reading and passed. A franchise license can be obtained by filing with the City and will be valid for three years. The fee schedule is $300 for the term of franchise and every term after, and 10% of the franchisee’s gross revenue on commercial construction and demolition debris.

Amendments to Ordinance 19-13 to remove the dog tag license requirement, was presented for a final reading and passed. By removing this, the City is expecting to save at least $279 per year.

The regulation of e-scooters, Ordinances 19-03 and 19-04 (a ban on plastic bags, straws, and Styrofoam), a non-ad valorem assessment on the collection of household waste, the strategic plan, and flags on City property will be discussed at a continuation meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m. at St Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St Augustine Beach, FL, 32080.)

The next special budget meeting will be held Monday, September 23 at 5:30pm at St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.) The next regular Commission Meeting will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend both meetings.