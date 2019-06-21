Bridge of Lions will close Sunday evening

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that they will close the Bridge of Lions on Sunday, June 23rd from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Although the bridge will be closed to vessels and vehicular traffic, a sidewalk on one side of the bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the maintenance closure.

Drivers entering and leaving Anastasia Island will be able to use SR-312 across the Mickler-O’Connell Bridge as an alternate route. Message boards will alert drivers of the closure and direct drivers to the detour.