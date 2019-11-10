Cameron Coward will be Saint Augustine Tea Party guest speaker

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant, 410 Anastasia Boulevard in Saint Augustine. Our special guest speaker this month will be Cameron Coward, President of the St Johns County Federation of Young Republicans.

The Florida Federation of Young Republicans are young professionals who vary in age, up to 40 years old. Providing crucial support to the Republican Party, Young Republicans take part in GOP activities in their communities, registering voters, phone-banking, managing campaigns, and even running for public office themselves.

In addition to taking an active role in the St Johns County Federation of Young Republicans, Cameron Coward is also part of the Florida Federation of Young Republicans. As a representative of St Johns County, Mr. Coward attends meetings all over the state and country.

Please join us for a very informative presentation, as Cameron will discuss working in our community to ensure the future of the Republican Party. Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.