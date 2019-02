City, County, and State employees paid over $80,000 per year

These are the 312 highest paid public servants working for you in city, county and state government.

In St Johns County, the median household income is about $69,523 per year, according to Data USA and personal finance technology firm SmartAsset. Each individual employee on this report, taken from the Historic City News repository of government employee records, is earning over $80,000 per year, plus benefits.

The records are sorted highest paid to lowest paid. There are examples of underpaid professionals working in local government. Many such employees can no longer afford to live in the City of St Augustine or the City of St Augustine Beach. It is not uncommon to find employees of local government in St Johns County living in Flagler, Putnam, or Clay County and commuting to work. Some employees are assigned city or county vehicles and use the vehicles, not only to get back and forth to work, but also for personal use after hours.

Elected officials and constitutional officers also appear on this report, although in most cases, their salaries are set by statute. No agency votes for their own salary increase. Some of the highest paid individual employees in St Johns County are employed by the sheriff’s office. They have taken control of, with little or no transparency or oversight, the creation of job titles, descriptions, pay grades, and assignment of benefits of one of the county’s largest payrolls.

233,332.60 5/23/2011 PREDRAG BULIC CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER 227,445.96 7/30/2007 MICHAEL DAVID WANCHICK COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR 186,004.85 12/1/2016 DEANNA A OLESKE ASSOCIATE MEDICAL EXAMINR 184,500.11 11/15/2004 PATRICK FRANCIS MCCORMACK COUNTY ATTORNEY 173,479.47 5/26/1998 JOHN P REGAN CITY MANAGER 173,061.96 2/1/2015 MICHAEL A CALHOUN ADJUTANT GENERAL-FNG 165,000.00 1/1/2017 JAMES FORSON DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT 162,047.14 2/14/2000 DARRELL M LOCKLEAR ASSISTANT COUNTY ADMIN 156,131.50 5/23/1990 TIMOTHY A BURCHFIELD ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER 154,941.91 6/13/1985 WILLIAM G YOUNG UTILITIES DIRECTOR 150,701.09 1/29/2001 RAM S SHINKRE PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR 149,172.36 1/1/2015 MIKE A CANZONERI ASSISTANT ADJUTANT GENERAL-ARMY 147,439.91 8/31/2011 ISABELLE C LOPEZ CITY ATTORNEY 146,521.00 11/8/2004 DAVID B SHOAR SHERIFF 146,267.16 3/1/2017 BRIAN M SIMPLER ASSISTANT ADJUTANT GENERAL-FNG 140,369.71 2/23/2009 SUZANNE SAMUELS KONCHAN GROWTH MANAGEMENT DIR 140,369.71 7/11/1986 WYLIE D THIBAULT MIS DIRECTOR 139,880.00 4/14/2003 RUI-DE XUE DIRECTOR 138,590.96 10/30/2015 HUNTER CONRAD ELECTED OFFICIAL 135,525.00 1/3/2017 JAMES CREAMER ELECTED PROPERTY APPRAISER 134,138.76 3/13/2000 MICHAEL T WARFEL ASSISTANT OPERATIONS OFFICER-FNG 130,952.18 11/24/2003 JESSE DANIEL DUNN MANAGEMENT & BUDGET DIR 130,447.00 7/1/2006 BRENNAN ASPLEN DEP SUPT ACADEMIC SERVICES C 130,447.00 7/25/2011 MICHAEL DEGUTIS EXE GEN DIR BUS FINANCE 130,447.00 7/1/2003 CATHY MITTELSTADT DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT ADMIN 128,999.78 5/1/2012 JEANNE GLIDDEN PRICKETT PRESIDENT FSDB 128,908.90 8/5/1991 MARK R LITZINGER DIRECTOR, FB&M 128,315.00 1/15/2009 MATTHEW D CLINE UNDERSHERIFF 127,419.12 6/3/2013 CHESSLEY GORDON SMITH JR ASST UTIL DIR, ENG-OPS 127,030.93 11/20/2006 JUNYAO ANDREWS ASSISTANT COUNTY ADMIN 125,000.00 4/3/1989 PAMELA MANN CHIEF DEPUTY PROPERTY APPRAISER 124,116.00 6/12/2003 BRUCE PATROU EXE GEN DIR ADM TECH 122,448.41 3/19/2007 REGINA DIONE ROSS DEPUTY COUNTY ATTORNEY 121,670.00 12/6/1996 MICHAEL DRESBACK ASSO SUPERT PUPIL PERS 121,670.00 8/1/1995 CATHERINE HUTCHINS ASSOC SUPT STAFF SERV 121,670.00 8/26/1991 DAWN SAPP ASSO SUPERT INS/CUR 120,295.00 8/9/1990 LEONARD ORTAGUS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER 119,744.00 5/1/1995 CYNTHIA WILLIAMS PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 119,284.00 7/1/2008 SCOTT SHERMAN EXE GEN DIR INS CURR B 118,634.24 7/10/2006 STACEY BETH STANISH DIR ADMIN SUPPORT SVCS 118,611.00 8/26/1986 CHRISTOPHER PHELPS PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 118,605.08 2/25/2008 MARTHA GRAHAM UTILITIES DIRECTOR, P.W. 118,290.00 4/24/1995 PATRICK CARMICHAEL PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 117,117.56 8/22/2016 JASON EDWARD BRAWLEY COUNTY ENGINEER 116,344.00 8/14/1995 STEPHEN MCCORMICK PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 116,147.20 2/1/1990 RICHARD MACDONALD CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 115,863.70 1/19/1993 PATRICIA G OLIVER LAND MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR 115,207.97 1/19/1993 EDWARD F HOUSTON II DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 115,207.97 4/4/1991 CARL SHANK FIRE CHIEF – SPEC PROJ 115,207.97 3/13/1995 HOWARD T WHITE BUILDING OFFICIAL 115,002.36 4/4/1994 JENNIFER L RAVAN ASSISTANT TAX COLLECTOR 114,979.00 9/6/2005 FELESSIA KUNZE PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 114,722.36 1/21/1982 JEFFREY A PREVATT ASST FIRE RESCUE CHIEF 114,325.38 6/27/2006 JAMES C PIGGOTT DIRECTOR, GENERAL SERVICES 114,225.00 7/24/1989 MAX ROYLE CITY MANAGER 113,483.00 7/1/2015 FREDRIK OBERKEHR PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 112,838.36 5/29/1984 GERALD E SOLANA UTILITY OPERATION MANAGER 112,359.00 8/15/2005 PAUL ROSE EXE GEN FAC CONST 112,250.27 5/1/2018 MICHAEL G CULLUM DIRECTOR, P.W. 111,865.84 12/3/2007 DEBRA RHODES GIBSON LIBRARY DIRECTOR 111,629.00 9/1/1988 PAUL ABBATINOZZI EXEC/GEN DIR PUPIL PERS SERV 110,870.00 7/1/2015 DEARMAS GRAHAM PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 110,549.00 1/30/2015 CRYSTAL FORCE PRINCIPAL ADULT EDUCATION 110,221.24 8/1/2011 MELISSA SUE GLASGOW DIR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 110,050.72 11/8/1999 CHARLES F KENTON ASST UTILITY DIRECTOR 109,468.00 8/4/1997 PAUL GORICKI PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 108,954.00 6/4/2001 DAVE DARTY CHIEF APPRAISER 108,885.00 3/5/1991 RAYE A BRUTNELL DIRECTOR OF FINANCE 108,885.00 4/10/1990 REBECCA P HESSON DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SVCS 108,885.00 11/24/1986 DAVID A MESSENGER DIRECTOR OF LENF 108,885.00 7/17/1990 SAMUEL P WILLIAMS DIRECTOR OF CORRECTIONS 108,740.21 4/13/1993 BARRY E FOX POLICE CHIEF 108,669.00 4/16/1984 DARRELL COLEE DIRECTOR BUDGET 108,261.15 1/26/1998 JOHN J HALE ASSISTANT MIS DIRECTOR 107,985.00 7/5/2005 LINDA THOMSON DIRECTOR INS CURR 107,714.03 4/8/1998 TIMOTHY P SHIELDS FACILITIES GROUP MANAGER 107,516.76 4/6/1997 BRIAN S FALLON STATE QUARTERMASTER-FNG 107,516.76 6/19/2004 STEPHEN M STROUD SPECIAL PROJECTS OFFICER-FNG 107,318.00 7/1/2004 STILLMAN KELLEY PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 106,410.65 9/6/2016 RODNEY HOWELL COOPER COUNTY TRAFFIC ENGINEER 106,106.18 11/30/1998 JOHN D REAMS DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 106,106.18 7/2/2001 JOEL L SNEED DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 105,907.00 12/29/1997 DAVID D BIRCHIM DIRECTOR, PLANNING & BUILDING 105,857.09 10/1/1985 LINDA M STOUGHTON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIR 105,462.55 6/14/2010 RYAN PATRICK MURPHY DIRECTOR CULTURAL EVENTS 105,204.01 1/25/1993 JASON R GERONA BATTALION CHIEF 105,204.01 8/5/1981 ROBERT E HERRING III BATTALION CHIEF 105,159.00 4/4/2005 NICOLE CUBBEDGE ADMIN OF ASSGN FAC PLANNING 104,429.00 3/14/1994 DAVID LEE DIRECTOR MAINTENANCE 104,372.73 4/20/1998 TERESA L BISHOP PLANNING DIVISION MANAGER 104,372.73 12/2/1996 MICHAEL J CAMPBELL GIS MANAGER 104,372.73 5/19/2008 PHONG THACH NGUYEN TRANSPORT DEVPMT DIV MGER 104,359.80 8/1/2005 JESSE DURAL KINGHORN JR DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL SERVICES 103,729.00 7/31/2006 BETHANY GROVES PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 103,360.00 4/15/1993 JOHN WILLETS PRINCIPAL MID JR 102,961.10 10/27/1997 WILLIAM C SMITH RECREATION & PARKS DIR 102,949.00 11/15/1985 PATRICIA MCMAHON PRINCIPAL OTHER ELEM SEC 102,586.85 3/23/1998 GREGORY O CALDWELL ASSISTANT PUBLIC WORK DIR 102,492.00 7/1/2003 WAYNE KING PRINCIPAL MID JR 102,370.00 1/1/1988 KELLY BATTELL DIRECTOR PUPIL PERS SERV 102,370.00 8/1/2002 LISA BELL DIRECTOR EX ST ED 102,370.00 2/17/2005 DAWN POSEY DIRECTOR ACCOUNTING 102,287.74 1/5/1998 SHERMAN SCOTT MISSICK DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 102,287.74 10/1/1995 STEPHANIE CANTON WHALEY DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 101,982.00 3/1/1990 THOMAS SCHWARM PRINCIPAL MID JR 101,933.04 6/9/2006 JOHN PATRICK BURNHAM CIP PROGRAM MANAGER PE 101,717.00 8/15/2013 MARQUEZ JACKSON PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 101,633.79 1/3/2005 LARRY K MILLER JR CHIEF ENG DEVELPMNT-PLAN 101,599.23 10/1/1995 BRIAN M YEOMAN BATTALION CHIEF 101,413.48 1/14/2003 SCOTT W GRAHAM IT MANAGER 101,356.00 7/2/2012 CHRISTINE STEPHAN DIRECTOR INS CURR 101,356.00 10/12/1992 CATHERINE WEBER DIRECTOR PERSONNEL D 101,356.00 9/27/1999 CHRISTINE WILLIAMS-ASH DIRECTOR PERSONNEL B 101,291.00 2/28/2005 MEREDITH L BREIDENSTEIN DIR OF BUDGET & PERF. MGMT 101,010.05 9/16/2013 REBECCA CLAYTON LAVIE SR ASST COUNTY ATTORNEY 100,353.00 8/15/1994 KIMBERLY DIXON DIRECTOR MEDIA B 100,353.00 8/25/2000 JUSTIN FORFAR DIRECTOR INST TECH C 100,353.00 3/29/2012 CHRISTINA LANGSTON EXE GEN DIR INFO SERV 100,353.00 8/5/2002 GEORGE MASTORIDIS DIRECTOR PERSONNEL C 100,353.00 8/22/1995 BRIAN MCELHONE DIRECTOR INS/CURR 100,353.00 8/6/2001 SEAN PREVATT DIRECTOR FOOD SERVICE 100,054.00 8/19/1996 ALLEN ANDERSON PRINCIPAL MID JR 100,054.00 7/2/2012 AMANDA RIEDL PRINCIPAL MID JR 99,587.00 2/6/2004 SANDRA MCMANDON PRINCIPAL MID JR 99,369.00 12/7/2010 LORNA KIRKHAM DIRECTOR FEDERAL PROGRAMS 99,359.00 1/8/2008 BRIAN BENTZ DIRECTOR INST TECH B 99,359.00 11/16/2004 EMILY HARRISON DIRECTOR INS CURR 99,359.00 1/7/2008 JEWEL JOHNSON DIRECTOR PERSONNEL A 99,359.00 8/2/2007 MELISSA KLEDZIK DIRECTOR HEALTH SERVICES 99,063.00 7/1/2015 ALLISON OLSON PRINCIPAL MID JR 99,063.00 3/29/2000 JESSICA RICHARDSON PRINCIPAL MID JR 98,901.96 3/17/2008 ADAM MICHAEL CURRY ASSISTANT OPERATIONS OFFICER-FNG 98,488.00 7/17/2017 BRAD BRADLEY CHIEF ADMIN OFFICER 98,478.03 8/12/2013 PAOLO SALINAS SORIA SR ASST COUNTY ATTORNEY 98,376.00 10/15/1995 MELINDA BOGART DIRECTOR INST STAFF TRNG SVS 98,376.00 9/12/2013 ALFRED PANTANO DIRECTOR TRANSPORTATION 98,376.00 12/6/2010 GARY SNODGRASS DIRECTOR PURCHASING 98,376.00 1/12/2012 WAYNE THOMPSON DIRECTOR ADM TECH 98,311.00 5/19/2005 CARLOS R AVILES FIRE CHIEF 98,209.00 8/18/2008 EDITH JARRELL PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 98,079.25 1/26/1989 HOWARD W TUCKER GOLF COURSE MANAGER 98,007.51 11/10/2003 SELISA J DERRING HUMAN RESOURCE DIRECTOR 97,914.18 8/14/1995 TRACIE C SNOW ADMINISTRATOR 97,719.85 6/6/1984 BARRY E STEWART WATER DIVISION MANAGER 97,452.71 8/13/2001 MICHAEL T DALTON ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER 97,411.00 8/2/2007 MELISSA PETTY DIRECTOR HEALTH SERVICES 97,402.00 8/14/2001 PATRICK MCGEE DIRECTOR INST TECH A 97,402.00 8/2/2007 DAVID MORELL DIR PLANNING RESERACH 97,402.00 7/1/2015 PAULA STEELE DIRECTOR PROFSNL ORIENTATION 97,402.00 7/5/2011 DENISE SUMERIX DIRECTOR GUIDANCE 97,274.84 6/21/2002 JULIA R MINTZER ADMINISTRATOR 97,191.00 7/1/2016 RYAN PLAYER PRINCIPAL MID JR 97,111.00 8/12/2013 TRACI HEMINGWAY PRINCIPAL MID JR 96,984.02 6/13/2005 SCOTT M TRIGG CHIEF ENGINEER – CAPITAL 96,746.17 1/2/2013 WILLIAM H FREEMAN CHIEF ENGINEER 96,192.06 10/19/1998 ALEXANDER R COURTER BATTALION CHIEF 96,192.06 1/16/2001 MICHAEL P CUZZORT BATTALION CHIEF 96,192.06 11/30/1998 SEAN M MCGEE BATTALION CHIEF 96,149.00 2/10/1999 KIRSTIE GABALDON PRINCIPAL MID JR 96,149.00 7/21/2005 KELLY JACOBSON PRINCIPAL MID JR 96,057.98 4/2/2018 JASON D SPARKS CHIEF ENGINEER 95,553.25 12/12/2016 BENJAMIN W BRIGHT ROAD & BRIDGE MANAGER 95,483.00 11/13/2018 JEASTAUNDA WYNN DIRECTOR PERSONNEL D 95,476.00 7/27/2009 GREG BERGAMASCO PRINCIPAL MID JR 95,476.00 8/26/1986 TINA WALDROP PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 94,780.00 11/9/1999 HOWARD F COLE CHIEF 94,780.00 10/2/1986 BRIAN C LEE CHIEF 94,780.00 1/28/2013 JASON I SHEFFIELD DEPUTY DIRECTOR 94,652.09 5/18/2001 SARAH CONE TAYLOR ASST PERSONNEL SVCS DIR 94,583.00 4/15/1994 KATHLENE TUCKER PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 94,556.54 3/16/1998 CHARLES F CRAIN DEPUTY BUILDING OFFICIAL 94,394.78 11/3/2014 SHAWNA ANNE NOVAK HEALTH & HUMAN SERVC DIR 94,389.65 10/25/1999 PATRICK MICHAEL WELCH BATTALION CHIEF 94,255.00 8/1/2005 CATHERINE GOODRICH PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 94,135.00 10/29/2012 JOSEPH HOWELL DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS 94,000.00 1/7/2013 ROBERT HARDWICK CHIEF OF POLICE 93,912.00 1/28/1985 MEGAN HILL SUPERVISOR OF EXEMPTION COMPLIANCE 93,774.00 10/17/1990 AMANDA GARMAN PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 93,601.00 11/8/2018 COLIN KIRKLAND DIRECTOR INFO SERV 93,474.75 4/22/2013 HARRY LEE MATHIS JR RADIO SYSTEMS MANAGER 93,471.96 2/25/2011 EDMUND WOOLFOLK EXECUTIVE OFFICER 93,183.00 7/2/2012 BETHANY NELSON-MITIDIERI PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 93,162.53 1/4/2016 BRADLEY J BULTHUIS SR ASST COUNTY ATTORNEY 93,069.00 6/10/2013 SHERI L BURNS HIDTA FINANCE MANAGER 92,882.00 7/1/2014 ANGELA FULLER PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 92,732.47 10/25/1993 DANIEL A PHILLIPS APPLICATIONS MANAGER 92,715.81 4/28/2003 ANTHONY W CUBBEDGE ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGER 92,646.14 3/10/2005 CLAYTON WADE SCHROEDER MANAGMNT- BUDGET ASST DIR 92,587.26 2/12/2001 HANK L EPPERSON BATTALION CHIEF 92,587.26 1/16/2001 CHARLES B MITZEL BATTALION CHIEF 92,398.00 9/11/2006 JEANETTE MURPHY PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 92,108.90 2/6/1995 STANLEY J GUSTETIC ADMINISTRATOR 91,936.00 11/1/2016 JEANNE DERRING HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR 91,875.35 3/20/2000 JAN P BREWER ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGER 91,847.00 7/24/2012 NIGEL PILLAY PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,772.00 6/10/2013 RANDALL STRICKLAND PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,756.00 5/8/2018 TIMOTHY EGNOR DIRECTOR INS CURR 91,717.59 8/25/1997 NICK M PERPICH ENGINEER (PE) 91,600.08 8/3/2009 REBECCA GUTH HILDING PRINCIPAL 91,566.54 8/6/2002 SAUNDRA T BUSBY ADMINISTRATOR 91,565.78 6/5/2006 GABRIEL T PELLICER ASST CULTURAL EVENTS DIR 91,483.00 1/11/2001 TIFFANY CANTWELL PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,483.00 7/1/2017 LINDA EDEL PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,483.00 8/3/2015 KENNETH GOODWIN PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,320.36 6/1/2011 ADAM R BAILEY ASSISTANT OPERATIONS OFFICER-FNG 91,320.36 10/1/2005 JASON MATTHEW HUNT SPECIAL PROJECTS OFFICER-FNG 91,140.00 10/27/2008 CATHERINE VAN HOUSEN PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 91,000.00 8/3/2010 CAROL ANN BOGUE PRINCIPAL 91,000.00 8/29/1983 KATHLEEN M GRUNDER ADMINISTRATOR 90,977.72 4/1/1997 ANTHONY W CUTHBERT ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF 90,950.19 3/7/2016 TERA K MEEKS TOURSM-CULTRAL EVENTS DIR 90,896.00 1/2/2018 BILLY STAFFORD FINANCE MANAGER 90,709.00 8/7/2000 GARY LARSON BUILDING OFFICIAL 90,692.03 1/29/2001 TOM A TIBBITTS INFO SYSTEMS MANAGER 90,577.00 7/31/2006 JOY REICHENBERG PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 90,496.00 10/22/2001 ROBERT H HOISINGTON JR HIDTA IT TECHNICIAN III 90,359.60 10/31/2001 ROCKY S AGBUNAG INFO SYSTEMS MANAGER 90,325.50 11/28/2011 RICK D HAMPTON IT DIRECTOR 90,111.29 10/14/1997 WENDY SUE HICKS SOLID WASTE MANAGER 89,959.61 8/23/2010 WILLIAM T HARLEY WASTEWATER DIVISION MGR 89,728.65 9/23/1994 PATRICK V MCCAULLEY COMMANDER, POLICE 89,689.00 7/1/2017 ANTONIO SCOTT PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY 89,677.66 7/9/2012 MICHAEL STEVEN RYAN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR 89,676.56 5/14/2001 PETER E WEILAND CAPTAIN, FIRE 89,298.61 11/26/2007 MICHAEL JOHN ROBERSON GROWTH MGT ASST DIRECTOR 89,236.00 1/3/1984 RITA GARLANGER ASST PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY0 88,379.20 12/5/2007 CATHY ROCHE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER 88,245.04 8/25/1978 CYNTHIA A DAY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 88,215.56 8/3/2000 PAUL K WILLIAMSON DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS 88,019.00 1/20/2010 KATHY MIGNEREY PROGRAM SPECIALIST 87,987.12 7/6/2010 REUBEN C FRANKLIN MOBILITY PROGRAM MANAGER 87,861.00 9/16/1997 GREGORY S BEAVER COMMANDER 87,861.00 7/18/2000 TIMOTHY R BURRES COMMANDER 87,861.00 8/25/2003 STEPHEN J COLSON CORRECTIONS COMMANDER 87,861.00 2/13/1996 BRIAN K HARRINGTON COMMANDER 87,861.00 8/10/1993 MISTY C NORTH CORRECTIONS COMMANDER 87,861.00 3/5/1987 THOMAS V QUINTIERI COMMANDER 87,861.00 6/23/1998 WILLIAM J WERLE COMMANDER 87,859.78 12/1/1999 DAWN R CARDENAS ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER 87,148.00 7/1/2009 TINA KENNON ASST DIRECTOR INS CUR A 87,039.19 3/12/2007 MICHAEL J FITTIPALDI CAPTAIN, FIRE 87,039.19 1/6/1999 JAMES G VON BRETZEL CAPTAIN, FIRE 86,999.90 11/19/2012 NANCY J BLOCH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 86,963.79 1/30/2006 WILLIAM HENRY ZEITS JR ASST REC & PARKS DIR 86,945.66 6/3/2014 JEFFREY ALLEN ALEXANDER DEPUTY EMERGENCY MGMT DIR 86,293.00 1/7/2008 TOMMY BLEDSOE PROGRAM SPECIALIST 85,924.17 7/9/2008 CHRISTOPHER D PACETTI DIVISION CHIEF 85,663.55 1/25/1993 BRADLEY D BURCHFIELD SR APPLICATIONS ANALYST 85,663.55 7/12/1999 JEFFREY R PEARSON ROADS&BRIDGES SUPRINTNDT 85,624.74 12/5/1998 GEORGE ROBERT WOODWARD EMS MEDICAL DIRECTOR 85,605.00 10/29/2001 KIMBERLY J JONES HIDTA ISC MANAGER 85,441.98 1/16/1991 JOHN M CONTESTABILE FIRE RESCUE CAPTAIN 85,439.00 8/22/1988 JOHN RAY SAFETY OFFICER 85,430.00 10/21/1985 SUSAN MINSHALL PROGRAM SPECIALIST 85,430.00 12/15/1996 KIM WUELLNER SUP COOR MATH 85,161.00 1/4/1988 CHARLES EDGAR MULLIGAN COMMANDER 85,161.00 12/29/1992 ROBERT STEWART COMMANDER 85,053.00 8/14/1989 CYNTHIA BAYLY SENIOR COMMERCIAL / TPP LIAISON 84,818.00 4/12/1988 CHARLES E BRADLEY II WATCH COMMANDER 84,818.00 12/12/2005 JACOB E PARHAM INFORMATION TECH MANAGER 84,685.00 9/10/1998 TWILA NEEDHAM ASST PRINCIPAL MIDDLE JUNIOR0 84,620.76 5/1/1995 SCOTT A GENTRY ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEM SUPV-FNG 84,572.80 10/22/2001 KIMBERLY DACOSTA HR MANAGER 84,529.92 9/3/2002 JEREMY B ROBSHAW DEPUTY CHIEF FIRE RESCUE 84,073.60 10/30/2017 JOHN RUNDGREN IT MANAGER 84,000.02 1/22/1999 SHELLEY POPSON ARDIS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 83,837.45 11/13/1989 SHARON D LANGFORD VISITOR SERVICES MANAGER 83,817.00 1/13/2014 JULIE HUDSON ASST PRINCIPAL MIDDLE JUNIOR 0 83,769.77 12/20/2010 JEFFREY P NORDSIEK FLEET MAINTENANCE MANAGER 83,747.00 12/4/2006 DENNIS RAMHARRY SPECIALIST CONSTRUCTION SERVCS 83,724.41 8/4/1997 COREY D BOWENS SENIOR GIS COORDINATOR 83,724.41 10/1/1999 ROBERT W CARBERRY SENIOR GIS COORDINATOR 83,677.71 10/24/1988 LEON D VAUGHN PARK MAINT SUPERINTENDENT 83,340.40 6/4/1982 THOMAS W MULLIGAN BUILDING MAINT SUPT 83,185.71 1/17/2012 RICHARD THOMAS NELSON SCADA MANAGER 83,159.00 9/23/1982 SHARON M HARRELL HIDTA FINANCE SPECIALIST 82,972.00 11/23/1995 LAUREL DEAN GIS COORDINATOR 82,972.00 4/28/2008 GRAHAM PESKETT SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR 82,926.00 7/30/2012 DONNA MCMASTER PROGRAM SPECIALIST B 82,918.00 7/13/2016 JAMES COPELAND COORDINATOR CONST SERV 82,918.00 8/1/2005 MICHELLE CURTIN COORDINATOR INSTR CURR 82,918.00 8/13/2013 MICHAEL EISEN COORDINATOR INSTR CURR 82,917.54 1/12/2009 TODD J GRANT DEPUTY DIRECTOR, P.W. 82,862.94 11/20/1995 JENNIFER L MICHAUX COMMANDER, OPERATIONS 82,683.00 9/10/1998 TWILA POWERS ASST PRINCIPAL MIDDLE JUNIOR0 82,513.60 8/6/2018 CURTIS EVANS INSPECTOR GENERAL 82,493.00 10/14/1997 DARREN M KAELIN CORRECTIONS UNIT LT 82,190.00 8/17/1998 PAULA WHITLOCK PHYSICAL THERAPIST 81,934.94 7/7/2015 PAUL EDWARD NORRIS NETWORK ENGINEER 81,855.00 10/28/2004 HENRY LANGHOLZ SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGIST 81,772.92 10/2/2006 ERIC HARRY HELLSTROM BATTALION CHIEF-40 HR 81,676.00 5/18/1993 PEGGY G TENNYSON TRAINING LT 81,196.98 3/14/2006 TIMOTHY W FLEMING DEPUTY DIRECTOR, GEN SERV. 81,187.31 10/3/2016 JOSEPH SCOTT GIAMMANCO DR-GRANT COMPLIANCE DIR 81,152.00 9/19/2002 MELISSA BURNS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 81,091.58 1/5/1998 MARCUS W GRABERT FIRE RESCUE CAPTAIN 80,999.88 8/7/2017 DINA PADDEN ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL 80,942.00 9/28/1998 MATTHEW CUMISKEY RESIDENTIAL APPRAISAL SUPERVISOR 80,901.08 5/24/1999 THEODORE A LOMBARDO SPECIALIST RANK I – 14% 80,833.00 8/21/2013 GINA FONSECA ASST PRINCIPAL SENIOR HIGH 80,668.00 11/9/1999 SOMMER R ADAMS CORRECTIONS UNIT LT 80,668.00 1/2/2001 LARRY L DURDEN JR PLANNING RESEARCH LT 80,668.00 4/21/1992 SHAWN T LEE WATCH COMMANDER 80,588.08 7/21/2003 SANDRA A STOKEY WEB MANAGER 80,487.00 8/18/2011 STAN REDDISH SPECIALIST CONSTRUCTION SERVCS 80,479.00 8/4/2008 ROBERT BAKER ASSISTANT DIRECTOR F S A 80,479.00 8/9/2001 ANDREA DIECKMAN PROGRAM SPECIALIST B 80,479.00 10/17/2006 JODI DOUGLAS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR F S B 80,479.00 8/2/2004 GEORGE FREEMAN PROGRAM SPECIALIST 80,449.00 5/25/1993 MARGARET Y GRIFFIN BUDGET OFFICER 80,449.00 11/28/2005 ANGELA M HOSFORD FORENSICS UNIT MANAGER 80,078.76 6/12/2006 WILLIAM HARDING CONSTRUCTION PLANNING & DESIGN MGR – SES

