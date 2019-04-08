City video system fails just in time for tonight’s commission meeting

Have you heard this one, the City of St Augustine has a technical problem?

Tonight’s regular meeting of the St Augustine City Commission will not be broadcast live via Comcast channel 3 or online at CityStAugTV.com due to an “unexpected technical problem”.

Historic City News was alerted this afternoon to the discovery of the “technical problem” that will prevent tonight’s meeting of the St. Augustine City Commission from being broadcast live.

“The city staff is working diligently in an attempt to resolve the problem prior to the start of the meeting at 5:00 p.m. today,” the Public Affairs Department said. “The meeting will be videotaped and is expected to be available online late on Tuesday, April 9th.”

After a regular check of the city’s video systems this morning, the technical problem that will cause the interruption of service was discovered. “We apologize for the inconvenience to the community,” a staff spokesperson wrote.