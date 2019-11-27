Commission to discuss beach access points on Ponte Vedra Boulevard

St Johns County notified Historic City News under the Neighborhood Bill of Rights that there will be a discussion about temporary morning hours access and parking to beach access points on Ponte Vedra Boulevard from 545 Ponte Vedra Boulevard to 311 Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

The discussion has been scheduled for the Board of County Commissioners hearing on December 3, at 9:00 a.m. in the St. Johns County Auditorium located at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, Florida. You may review the material on the County website at www.sjcfl.us

During the November 19, 2019 Board of County Commissioners hearing, the Board directed that an agenda item be presented at the December 3rd meeting regarding the Ponte Vedra Boulevard Parking Ordinance (CR-203) for the purpose of potentially allowing temporary parking within the right-of-way of Ponte Vedra Boulevard in the area of the public beach access paths.

Staff is also researching options to provide temporary enhanced morning access to the beach such as:

Shuttle service to beach access points on Ponte Vedra Boulevard use of a Guana beach access point use of private parking facilities during morning hours the amendment of the existing ordinance to allow temporary parking in the right-of-way of Ponte Vedra Boulevard remain as is

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and Parking Lot Open Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and parking lot will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in order to provide additional public beach access throughout the extended Thanksgiving holiday. All construction will be suspended until sunrise on Monday, December 2.