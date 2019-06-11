Crash on Anastasia Boulevard leaves residents wondering when help will come

Captured this grisly familiar scene for Historic City News after yet another crash on SR-A1A. This one occurred around 8:15 p.m. this evening, just north of R. B. Hunt Elementary School.

St Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene; however, the driver of the vehicle does not appear injured. The motorcycle rider, on the other hand, appears to have lost his life in the collision.

How many bodies must be maimed, or lives lost before the Florida Department of Transportation will implement changes to make this dangerous curve safer?

© 2019 Historic City News aerial photographer Bruce Bates