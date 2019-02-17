Crowell says the work is disgusting, be he is willing to get to work

St Augustine resident Kevin Crowell announced to Historic City News today that he needs volunteers who are willing to help clean up some of the biggest eyesores in our community on March 2, 2019.

Operation Clean Camp 2019 is a coordinated effort with Life Box where the homeless population in St Johns County will pitch in with community volunteers to clear out the remains of any abandoned homeless campsites that are clearly presenting a health and safety risk to residents in nearby neighborhoods.

Crowell is being brutally honest about the work that must be done. It is not glamorous. He wrote on his Facebook, “Please understand, if you volunteer to help, it’s disgusting.”



“I’ll be there all day hauling out debris,” Crowell said. “Our need is great. If you have supplies, trash bags, a truck, etc., please come to Life Box and help us out.”

He says that any help will make a difference, even if you can only drop-off trash bags and gloves. “Cats are everywhere, human waste, too, and many tents that must be removed,” Crowell said.

There is no way all the cleanup that needs to be done can be completed in one day. Operation Clean Camp 2019 is focused on cleaning all the camps in St Johns County — not only on March 2nd, but throughout the year.