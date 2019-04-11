Cuthbert interview on The Break Room with Paul Williamson

Recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Cuthbert stops by this week to discuss the intensive and highly competitive 10-week course of study.

Historic City News hosts this link for our readers who may have missed the live broadcast of Cuthbert with Director of Public Affairs, Paul Williamson, when the Assistant Chief shares what the National Academy experience was like, how his attendance will be of a benefit to the department, to his own personal and professional development, and to the community he serves.

Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Cuthbert