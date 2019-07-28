Daytime pedestrian detours planned

Sidewalk closures Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31 will be required along Avenida Menendez between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, according to an advisory received by Historic City News on Friday.

The Florida Department of Transportation needs to complete drainage work as part of resurfacing improvements on SR-A1A through downtown St. Augustine; from King Street to SR-16.

“The multi-use path and sidewalk on the east side of SR-A1A and SR-5A will be temporarily closed each day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.,” an FDOT spokesperson wrote. “Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the sidewalk on the west side of the street.”

Some on-street parking just north of the Bridge of Lions to the mid-block crossing at the Hilton Historic Bayfront will be restricted while drainage work is being performed in this area and will be available for use after 6:00 p.m. each day.

Duval Asphalt Inc. is expected to complete the $1.8 million resurfacing project this summer, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.