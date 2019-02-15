Daytime pedestrian detours planned next week

Historic City News readers are cautioned that sidewalk closures will be in place next week on Avenida Menendez between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions in order to complete drainage work.

The multi-use path and sidewalk on the east side of the roadway will be temporarily closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting Monday, February 18th. Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the sidewalk on the west side of the street.

On street parking just north of the Bridge of Lions to the mid-block crossing at the Hilton Historic Bayfront will be restricted while drainage work is being performed. The area should be available for use after 7:00 p.m.

Lane closures will also be necessary to safely complete resurfacing improvements on SR-5A from King Street to SR-16 on Monday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The work is scheduled to be complete on Friday, February 22nd. Duval Asphalt Inc., is expected to complete the $1.8 million resurfacing project by spring 2019, weather and schedule permitting.