Dead body found at Visitor Center

St. Augustine Police Department Public Information Officer Dee Brown reported to Historic City News that this afternoon a dead body was discovered on the grounds of the St Augustine Visitor Information Center on Castillo Drive.

The remains were found near the sidewalk in the area of the shrubs. The body has been transported to the district medical examiner for identification and the police have not released the race or sex or the name of who discovered the body.

“The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed,” Brown said. “It appears to be natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.” Brown said, “That’s all the information we have until we confirm with the medical examiner.”