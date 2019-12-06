DUI traffic homicide sends Kim Johnston to prison for 15-years

This morning, State Attorney R.J. Larizza reported to Historic City News that Kim Michelle Johnston was sentenced to fifteen years in a state prison facility for driving under the influence causing death and five years for driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury — both the maximum penalties under the law. These sentences will run concurrently.

On December 9, 2018, Johnston was driving under the influence on Interstate 95 when she struck the victims’ SUV. The SUV subsequently struck the guardrail and flipped over. One of the victims died while the other was seriously injured. Johnston’s blood alcohol level was 0.127.

“This senseless tragedy is a stark and striking reminder to not drive under the influence,” Larizza wrote in a press release. “It’s impossible to fathom the tremendous loss the family has experienced.”

Circuit Judge Howard M. Maltz presided over the case and rendered the sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Ben Rich. In addition to prison, restitution was ordered. The exact amount will be determined at a later hearing.

“The crime occurred virtually one year ago, and the family moves forward as the holiday season is upon them,” Larizza concluded. “All of us at the State Attorney’s Office send our thoughts and prayers out to the Family, and we wish for their holidays to be filled with peace, friendship and love.”