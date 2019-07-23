Effects of tropical depression will continue through Friday

St. Johns County Emergency Management has notified Historic City News of an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East-central St Johns County. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, with rainfall rates over 4 inches per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

The National Weather Service advises that up to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible from this tropical depression.

“A rare summertime cold front will move towards our area tonight,” the advisory explained. “The front will stall near the FL/GA border on Wednesday and will then meander just south of the Interstate 10 corridor on Thursday and Friday.”

Waves of heavy downpours will stream northeastward across our area, with widespread rainfall totals of 2″-3″ expected and locally heavier totals possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of our region within a marginal risk for excessive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Localized flooding, particularly in urban areas, will be possible as downpours potentially train over the same locations for lengthy periods of time.