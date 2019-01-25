FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A (Anastasia Boulevard) just south of the Bridge of Lions

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new hotel.

I-95 at County Road 210

Nighttime lane closures and exit ramp lane closures Monday from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. for sign and light repairs.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A North from San Pelayo Court to Guana River Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road A1A- Vilano Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to South Francis Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

State Road 312 from Mizell Road to Marina Cove Drive

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for right turn lane construction.

U.S. 1 from San Sebastian View to Rambla Street

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new access to the Landings.

U.S. 1 from North Boulevard to Big Oak Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Rambla Street to Fifth Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electrical pole replacement.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

