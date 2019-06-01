FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 just south of the Duval County line (Racetrack Road)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 16 from Verona Way to County Road 16A and from Factory Outlets Drive to Outlet Mall Boulevard (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for construction related to the lighting project.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

U.S. 1 North from Rambla Street to Lewis Speedway

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 under Nocatee Parkway

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

U.S. 1 from Racetrack Road to Old Dixie Highway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for placement of new striping and removal of barrier wall.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project. fffffffffff