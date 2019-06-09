FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

Bridge of Lions-State Road A1A

Nighttime bridge closure from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday for routine bridge maintenance.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A North from Fairfield Drive to Summerfield Drive

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 16 from Verona Way to County Road 16A (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for construction related to the lighting project.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from Harding Avenue to Pacific Street

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.