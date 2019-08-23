FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Old Quarry Road to Pope Road

Nighttime lane closure Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility pole replacement.

State Road 16 from Outlet Mall Boulevard to Collins Road (437630-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the lighting project.

State Road 16 from I-95 to World Golf Village

Daytime westbound shoulder closure weekdays for crews to safely work along the side of the road.

State Road 16 from South Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 312 over the Matanzas River

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.