Florida’s oldest Protestant church welcomes new Rector

Historic City News was informed that Trinity Episcopal Parish is welcoming their new Rector, Rev. Matt Marino, and his wife Kari. Fr Matt fills the position opened by the retirement of Fr. David Weidner on September 1, 2018.

Before relocating to St Augustine, Marino served as Associate Rector at Church of St John the Divine in Houston; where his responsibilities included overseeing a ministry of young professionals, the missions and outreach programs, as well as leadership development.

Sunday services are held at Trinity beginning 7:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. Between the 9:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. services on April 7th, there will be a reception in Trinity Hall to welcome Matt and Kari as they celebrate services at Trinity Episcopal Parish for the first time.

Marino has a 20-plus year track record of building and growing healthy ministries. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from Arizona State and a Master of Divinity from Arizona Seminary.

Before serving as Associate Rector in Houston, Marino served as Canon for Youth and Young Adults for the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, as a Church Planter and Vicar for St Jude’s Episcopal Church in Phoenix, and for 12 years, as Senior Area Director for Young Life: Phoenix Central Corridor.