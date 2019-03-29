Free guided Marineland beach walk in April

Next month, Historic City News readers will have an opportunity to learn about shore birds and our unique environment during the Marineland beach walk, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Get to know the beach in an entirely new way. An interpretive guide will tell you about everything from shore birds to coquina rocks and the flowers blooming along the dunes.

“Every beach has its own story to tell. Why is the sand fine or coarse and how did it get its color? Which shells landed on this beach? Are there any sharks teeth?,” said Patrician Price. “An interpretive guide provides information about the habitat along the beach.”

Meet at the Marineland Field Office of the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas Research Reserve, on April 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., located at 9741 Ocean Shore Boulevard, St. Augustine. The walk is scheduled to conclude 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call 904-823-4500

Be sure to bring your camera for a likely shot of one of the dune’s resident gopher tortoises.

About GTM Research Reserve

The GTM Research Reserve is one of 29 National Estuarine Research Reserves across the nation focused on researching, educating and protecting the natural biodiversity and cultural resources within the estuary. It is managed by Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Visitor Center is located at 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach.