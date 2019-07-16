Friends release “Capturing the A1A Byway Story”

Spokesperson Danielle Anderson reported to Historic City News that Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway used funds from grants awarded by “Visit Florida” as well as “Cultural, Heritage, Rural and Nature Tourism” to produce their video project, “Capturing the A1A Byway Story”. The short and full-length videos were released this week.

The non-profit organization worked closely with Merriam Multimedia and stakeholders along the A1A Scenic Byway to create a video of the byway; including locations and individuals of distinction who have significantly contributed to the preservation, protection, promotion, and enhancement of the A1A Scenic Byway’s intrinsic resources.

“This video is exactly the type of project the Friends of A1A are proud to offer our tourism partners,” explained Bill McClure, President of the Friends of A1A. “We appreciate the support of Visit Florida to create Capturing the A1A Byway Story video and we expect it to be an excellent accompaniment to the marketing efforts of our area tourism and visitor bureaus.”

Funded in part by a $2,000 grant, McClure acknowledged that the project has been a labor of love for those involved as they worked to showcase the byway communities.

“This is just a snapshot of the communities and resources along the A1A Scenic Byway,” McClure added. “We look forward to creating additional opportunities to share the A1A Scenic Byway stories”.

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization that protects, preserves and enhances resources along the A1A National Scenic Byway. This citizen’s advocacy group collaborates with municipalities, governmental agencies and other civic groups to maintain and improve resources along the corridor.

Visit https://scenica1a.com/www/videos/a1a-road-map-to-history-short-clip/ to view the short clip of “Capturing the A1A Byway Story” or, https://scenica1a.com/www/videos/a1a-road-map-to-history/ for the full-length video.