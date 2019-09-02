Guard responding with shelter, aviation, and communication support

The Public Affairs office of the Florida National Guard reported the following updates to Historic City News this afternoon.

The Florida National Guard currently has more than 4,500 Soldiers and Airmen responding as part of Hurricane Dorian operations. We are well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats and generators, and are staging for possible missions to include humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, as well as aviation.

The Florida National Guard is currently supporting missions including:

– Staffing and support State Logistics Readiness Center in Orlando

– Operating Logistics Staging Area in White Springs

– Providing Liaison Officers to 17 counties

– Supporting one communication mission in Lake County

– Staffing six shelters in Putnam County

Additionally, the Guard is supporting two aviation missions in Miami-Dade County.

The first is an air bridge, with assets standing by to provide support to barrier islands affected by the storm’s impacts. The other is a Helicopter Search and Rescue Team, currently on standby with eight different airframes (listed below) which will provide search and rescue capabilities in support of State Search and Rescue, if needed.

– Two UH-60 Blackhawks

– Two CH-47 Chinooks

– Two HH-60 Blackhawks

– Two LUH-72 Lakotas

Follow the Guard on social media:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/FloridaNationalGuard

Twitter – www.twitter.com/FLGuard