Happy Tax Day from Historic City News

If you owe your Uncle Sam any money, be sure the postmark has today’s date or you can expect an argument from customer service at the Internal Revenue Service when you get dinged for a late filing fee and try to get it waived.

Users of Turbo Tax, Tax Slayer, and other electronic filing services can transmit your return today by e-file and you will still be “on time”.

After all, our government needs your money worse than you do.

Remember that the next time you hear about the wasteful and fraudulent ways it gets spent.

Happy April 15th.