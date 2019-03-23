King Street Design Standards to be considered Monday night

The St. Augustine City Commission convenes for a regular meeting on Monday, March 25th starting at 5:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room at City Hall, located at 75 King Street in St Augustine. Historic City News readers are encouraged to attend and participate.

Members of the commission will consider adoption of the King Street Design Standards. If your business or residence is located along or near the King Street entrance corridor, you will want to complete a speaker card at the back of the meeting room and turn it in to the clerk. You will be called to speak at the appropriate time and given three-minutes to offer your comments.

Also, Mike Cullum, Public Works Director, will make an executive summary presentation regarding the city’s resiliency and adaptation program.

The meeting’s agenda is available here and the packet with backup material is available here.

The meeting is open to the public and may be viewed live on GTV/Comcast Channel 3 and CityStAugTV.com where it will be available for on-demand viewing the day following the meeting.