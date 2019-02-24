Kiss Me I’m Artish

Historic City News readers are invited to get their green on for February’s “Lightner After Hours” social event at St. Augustine’s Lightner Museum of Hobbies; located t 75 King Street on Thursday, February 28th – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hear Irish singer-songwriter Spade McQuade on guitar accompanied by his Eire whistle-playing cara, Amanda Estus, at this free monthly social event. We’re ushering in St. Patrick’s Day early and hope you’ll join us.

To make merry we’re offering up an ideal chance to dress the green-theme while enjoying an early evening of beer, wine, and light tasty shamrock-inspired treats.

Visitors may enter the beautiful and unique historic Lightner Museum at the Granada Street entrance with blue and white awnings, located across from the Corazon Cinema. Donations are appreciated.