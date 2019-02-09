Man who threatened sheriff begins his three-year prison sentence

Earlier this week, the defendant who threatened to blow up the sheriff’s office, kill the sheriff and injure a deputy, was sentenced in Flagler County to three years in prison followed by five years of probation.



In an arrest that was made last year, 52-year-old Raymond Anthony Crown was charged with felony criminal mischief, two-counts of threatening a law enforcement officer, and one-count of threatening to discharge a destructive device. On January 25, 2019, Crown pled “No Contest” to the charges and was sentenced by Judge Terence R. Perkins. He will receive credit for 269 days of time served.

“Crown recently mailed me a letter from jail apologizing for the threats against my deputy and me,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope that he is able to get the help he needs to become a productive member of society upon his release from prison.”

Sheriff Rick Staly



In the original report received by Historic City News on April 26, 2018, Flagler County deputies responded to a criminal mischief complaint at 6024 Oceanshore Boulevard in Palm Coast. The complainant reported that a window to his home was broken and that two men smashed a window on his vehicle and slashed all four tires.

The men were located and stopped on Palm Coast Parkway by a deputy on patrol. The vehicle they were traveling in contained a knife in the glove compartment and property that had been reported stolen in the burglary. Raymond Crown, 52, and Robert Brandon, 48, were arrested. Crown was charged with grand theft and felony criminal mischief. Brandon was charged with felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

While being transported to the Flagler County Detention Facility following his arrest, Crown made numerous statements that he was going to “blow up the sheriff’s office” and “kill Sheriff Staly”. He also threatened to shoot Deputy Gaddie, the arresting deputy, and warned Deputy Gaddie to watch his back.

“We will not take threats of any kind lightly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Threatening to blow up buildings or kill law enforcement officers for doing their job will not be tolerated.”

Crown has past arrests dating back to 2010 that include battery, domestic violence, and trespassing. He was transferred from the Flagler County jail to the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

