Meet Cindy Walker: St Augustine Beach event planner

The City of St. Augustine Beach will celebrate its 60th birthday and Florida City Government Week beginning October 21st and concluding with an open house at St Augustine Beach City Hall on October 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Historic City News readers will enjoy the historical display of pictures, documents, and artifacts open to the public during regular operating hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. that week, but open house with cake and drinks, the trivia table and prizes don’t just come together on their own. That important role is held by Cindy Walker.

During an interview with St Augustine Spotlight sponsor Kim Devlin, contributed to Historic City News this week, Devlin asks Walker about her work at the Beach and some of her responsibilities.

When did you start working with the City of St Augustine Beach and what is it that you do for them?

I started with the City in October 2018 as the Communications and Events Coordinator. I am not only the official party planner for the City, but I manage the social media, e-newsletter, press releases, and all things communications, as well!

When did you move to St. Augustine and why did you choose St. Augustine as your home?

I just finished my second year of community college in Pennsylvania and was looking for somewhere warm to complete my studies. After some research, I found Flagler College and moved to St. Augustine in the summer of 2015. After I graduated from Flagler in 2017, I found work and never left! St. Augustine is such a beautiful place to call home and I am so happy to get to live here.

Tell me about your studies in Flagler?

I really enjoyed my time at Flagler – I learned so much and made amazing friends. I earned my BA in Strategic Communication/ Public Relations and minored in Spanish. For my minor, I got to study abroad in Mexico! I served as the treasurer of the Public Relations Student Society of America and was a member of the Dow Advantage Public Relations Agency on campus.

What do you love most about doing what you do?

I love getting to meet and serve the St. Augustine Beach community. Just about every single day I get to know a new person. This community is like no other – there is so much art, nature, good food, and a lot of great people – and I am thrilled to get to be part of it.

Tell me about the Beach Blast off event

The purpose of this event is to demonstrate and share the unique culture of St. Augustine Beach through music, food, fireworks, and fun! There are a lot of different cultures that make St. Augustine Beach the awesome place it is, from Minorcan influence to Spanish flair to Southern Comfort and everything in between – and this event captures it all!

This is an annual New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted by the City of St. Augustine Beach, in conjunction with St. Johns County Tourism Development Council. Beach Blast Off has been voted the No. 1 Family New Year’s Event in Florida. You’ll have a blast with great food and beverages, live music, a Kids’ Zone, and a spectacular firework show. And it’s all FREE – free admission, free satellite parking and free transportation shuttle. 4-10 p.m. Dec. 31; fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. See you at the beach, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.

How long does it take you to plan Beach Blast Off?

It takes an entire year to plan this event! As soon as one ends, I start planning the next one. It is a huge event with a lot of moving parts and details that require attention. I also plan other City events, like Arbor Day and Veteran’s Day!